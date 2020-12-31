Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee formally extended the eviction moratorium in Washington State through March 31st, 2021.
Governor Inslee The extension also makes adjustments to provide additional support for landlords and property owners.
The proclamation extends state rental assistance to incorporate newly approved federal funding for rental assistance. The goal of the rental assistance programs has also been modified for landlords, property owners, and property managers to apply for rental assistance.
The proclamation can be read in its entirety here.
