OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced an end-date to the statewide mask mandate in most indoor settings.
Masks will no longer be required in schools and most public indoor spaces as of March 21.
Mask will still be required in healthcare settings, long-term care facilities and correctional facilities.
Inslee said the date was set based on declining COVID hospitalizations and projections for where those numbers will be in the near-future.
Businesses and local government entities will still be able to enforce their own masking or vaccination requirements.
Washington schools will still be required to report COVID cases and follow CDC guidance regarding quarantining and isolation.
The State Superintendent's office compiled a list of frequently asked questions that outlines why this decision was made and how it will affect Washington schools moving forward. Read that below: