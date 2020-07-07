OLYMPIA - Following the implementation of his latest mandate on face coverings, Governor Jay Inslee addressed the pubic on the state's continued efforts against COVID-19.
"It's hard to believe how far we've come and we're only halfway through 2020," Inslee said.
As of Tuesday, July 7, Washington businesses may not serve any customer - services or goods - if they do not comply with the state-wide face covering order. It's an effort, Inslee said, that needs to happen to once again flatten the curve of virus cases.
"Mask up to open up," Inslee said during a Tuesday press conference.
While rates of cases were knocked down in April and early June, cases have been going back up fairly dramatically since then, Inslee said. Now, however, the state has the added tools of face coverings and contact tracing to help reduce those numbers once again.
"We simply are not done," Inslee said, noting that the fight against the coronavirus will be a long one.
Inslee also took the opportunity to address a misconception about the rising numbers. He said that while testing capacity has increased, data also shows that the rate of positivity in most regions. That rate had been at 3.8% in mid-June and had risen to 5% by the last week of June.
State Health Officer Kathy Lofy also joined the governor on Tuesday, reiterating there has been a dramatic increase in cases. She noted that the increase is no longer just attributed to several hot spots in eastern Washington but is now being seen statewide.
Lofy also noted that if the virus continues to surge throughout the summer, it could cause a backup in Washington hospitals in the fall when students are expected to return to school.
Inslee and Lofy urged the importance of the tools Washington has at its disposal to once again fight an uptick in cases: face coverings, social distancing, contact tracing, hand washing, lessening travel and keeping yourself healthy.
Inslee said he knows people want to do their part, and that's why he's seen percentages of people wearing masks go up across the state.
