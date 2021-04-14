OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Inslee signed a bill today that will place a statue of tribal leader Billy Frank Jr. in the U.S. Capitol.
“Billy Frank Jr.’s legacy should inspire Washingtonians to have open discussions about our place in the world, both what we take from the earth and what we give back. And it reaffirms certain truths as old as the Nisqually Tribe itself: That the environment is not just a resource; it is our home, and we must protect it,” Inslee said.
Inslee was joined by Frank’s family, tribal and community members, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck and Rep. Debra Lekanoff when he signed the bill in a ceremony at Wa He Lut Indian School in Olympia.
Frank's statue will replace Marcus Whitman as one of two statues representing Washington State in National Statuary Hall.
“Billy Frank Jr. walked every watershed to the east and west of the mountains. He stood in every river, wishing for the salmon to come home, and then took action by collaborating with local, tribal, state, and federal communities to rise and stand together,” said Rep. Lekanoff, sponsor of HB 1372 and the only Native American currently serving in the Washington State Legislature. “His story is one of a dedicated advocate who stood against persecution and fought for equality and justice, and to protect our water, land, and air for the generations to come. His statue will serve to honor his legacy and as a call to action for all who see it.”