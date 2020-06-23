YAKIMA, Wash. - As Yakima County continues to be a COVID-19 hot spot, Governor Jay Inslee is expected to announce a proclamation requiring face masks be work in public places in the county.
Yakima Valley has the highest per-capita rate of coronavirus on the West Coast and the county accounts for 22% of the state's virus hospitalizations, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
Inslee has said that Yakima County's case count is higher than the entire state of Oregon and without immediate action, case counts could double in the next two weeks.
Inslee is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. You can watch that press conference on KHQ.com.
