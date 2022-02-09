RICHLAND, Wash. - Warm and outgoing. A can-do attitude. Kind and smiley.
Those are phrases used to describe Justin Krumbah, who was shot and killed at the Richland Fred Meyer on Monday.
The 38-year-old was Instacart shopping when suspected shooter, 39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly, entered the store and started shooting, after police say he exchanged a few words with Krumbah.
A GoFundMe was created to help with Krumbah's funeral costs, raising more than $12,000 in less than 12 hours. As of Feb. 9, that number has grown to more than $91,000.
That includes a $50,000 donation from the Instacart Team.
"This kind of violence is truly incomprehensible, and this is a very sad time for the Instacart community and the town of Richland," Instacart said in a statement. "Our main priority is to support [Krumbah's] family and members of the shopper community as they grieve and process these events."
