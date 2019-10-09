SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're curious just how much snow fell in your area Tuesday night, the National Weather Service has got you covered.
The NWS put together an interactive storm report map that lets users see the total number of inches of snowfall that accumulated in different areas of Spokane.
Users can also type in their address to see how much snow fell at their house.
Some of the snow totals include:
- 3.6 inches at the Spokane International Airport
- 1 inch near Division and Wellesley
- 2 inches in Otis Orchards
- 2 inches in Liberty Lake
Check out the map for yourself HERE.
