SPOKANE, Wash. - Plans have been made for a new Interfaith Community Center in Spokane.
According to a press release from SpokaneFāVS, Origin Church at 5115 S Freya will be closing and transferring ownership to SpokaneFāVS in May, 2019.
Tracy Simmons, executive director of SpokaneFāVS, said the space will be used for retreats, classes, weddings, worship services, Coffee Talks and other events.
The congregation will work on finalizing the closing and lawyers will work on contracts over the next few months. Origin Church also donated money for operational costs to help the Interfaith Community Center get started.
According to the press release, the Rev. Scott Kinder-Pyle, pastor of Origin Church, said that the congregation decided to give the 3-acre property to SpokaneFāVS because of the interfaith dialogue the website has established between Christians and non-Christians in the community and wanted to provide a comfortable place for them to continue inviting people of Jewish, Christian, Atheist, Agnostic, Humanist, Hindu, Muslim and other faith traditions to dialogue.