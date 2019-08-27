AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Drivers along Highway 2 in Airway Heights will want to plan for intermittent closures on Wednesday, August 28.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation, the closures will be happening between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm while contractors for the Kalispel Tribe conduct blasting west of Hayford Road and Highway 2.
The blasting involves halting all traffic, including driveways into commercial businesses, for about 30-60 seconds. It will also include the intersection of Hayford Road and Highway 2.