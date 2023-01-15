SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Falls Community College will be hosting international poetry slam champion, Ashlee Haze, in their Martin Luther King Day celebration.
Ashlee Haze is a regional, national and international poetry slam champion known for her poem "For Colored Girls who Don’t Need Katy Perry when Missy Elliott is Enough.” Haze is a three-time champion of the Queen of the South Poetry Slam, a two-time Women of the World Poetry Slam finalist and a two-time National Poetry Slam semi-finalist. According to her website, Haze is “one of the most accomplished poets in the sport of poetry slam.”
Haze will be performing on January 18 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Spokane Falls Community College in the Student Union Building Lounge.