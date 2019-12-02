Internet famous cat, Lil Bub, suddenly dies on Sunday

World famous internet cat, Lil Bub, suddenly died on Sunday. She was 8.
According to NBC News, the cat was made famous due to her birth defect.
Lil Bub's owner took to Twitter to break the news to the public.
"It's me, Mike — BUB's dude," owner Mike Bridavsky tweeted on Monday. "BUB has departed, she's on her way home."
It's me, Mike - BUB's dude. BUB has departed, she's on her way home. - https://t.co/8pGC6fVy4a pic.twitter.com/trkosFT2uR— Lil BUB (@IAMLILBUB) December 2, 2019
Lil Bub had over 830,000 followers on Twitter.
