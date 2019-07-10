The internet is at various levels of uncomfortable as photos of a Croc mascot have circulated.
"Croc Man" first made its way around Twitter when user @FancyWookiee tweeted a picture of it.
"A Croc man wears a pair of Croc shoes," Fancywookiee wrote. "Is he made of shoe, or are his shoes made of flesh? He screams, for he does not know."
A Croc man wears a pair of Croc shoes. Is he made of shoe, or are his shoes made of flesh? He screams, for he does not know. pic.twitter.com/iP3ty9XyTl— Fancywookiee (@fancywookiee) July 5, 2019
Internet users were too perplexed, many haunted or creeped out by the unusual mascot. The tweet from the wise Fancywookiee has gained over 35,000 retweets and over 137,500 likes as of Wednesday morning.
Some even responded with their own sightings of Croc Man's colleagues: a pink one the user said could be his girlfriend, a little green one a user said is perhaps his child, a couple users spotted fellow Croc people in Hawaii.
The company Crocs Shoes even responded on Twitter.
"PSA: No Croc men were harmed in the making of our Classic Clog," Crocs wrote.
According to Inquisitr, the mascot is actually called "Croslite" and was featured in UK commercials for the brand.
Most "Creepiest Mascots" ranking lists pertain to mascots from sports, but if there were perhaps a general mascot list, I don't believe there's any doubt Croc Man would earn a spot.
I found the girlfriend pic.twitter.com/6CUU8jDfdd— .•°Mochi°•. (@AutumnGalaxyy) July 6, 2019
i have croc mans’ child, i think it’s lost pic.twitter.com/eT3bvgf0s1— 𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖗🦕 | 1 DAY (@GingerPenland) July 7, 2019
!!! i saw this in hawaii and i’ll always be traumatized pic.twitter.com/XejacbnP0j— heart storage: full (@mypresidenttknj) July 6, 2019