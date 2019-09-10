CUPERTINO, Calif. - The internet has been lit a-flame by Apple and Android users alike who are upset with Apple's new concept for the iPhone 11.
Memes mocking the new Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera configurations have taken over Facebook timelines and Twitter feeds.
During Tuesday's annual Apple iPhone release event, the technology company unveiled its design for the brand new generation of iPhone.
The new generation features three different models of the popular smartphone, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have a three camera lens configuration that feature three different types of lenses to capture different angles of the same view.
There's a telephoto lens, a wide angle lens and a ultra wide angle lens.
Memes comparing the three camera configuration to an electric stove top and jokes about future iPhone generations having the whole back of the phone filled with cameras have made their rounds.
Who did this? #AppleEvent #iPhone11Pro pic.twitter.com/oYUQj5eMAa— JEM PRO (@J_E_M_PRO) September 10, 2019
The standard iPhone 11 is priced at $699, while the iPhone 11 Pro is $999 and the iPhone Pro Max is $1099.
The new iPhone 11 will be available for purchase on Nov. 3, 2019 with pre-order available Sept. 13.