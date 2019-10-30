LMNOP Enthusiasts, AKA basically everyone, are not too happy with a company's version of the ABC song re-circulating.
In a video from Dream English Kids, the revamped approach abandons the common "Elemenopee" sounding of letters L-M-N-O-P, taking a slower approach and breaking after the N before coming to a slow finish in the remaining letters of the song.
As most of us were taught the song with the classic grouping of "LMNOP," many can't handle the difference and some are even cringing at it.
The video has been on Dream English's YouTube page since 2012, but the video resurfaced this week when comedian Noah Garfinkel shared it on Twitter, sparking an outrage across the Internet.
"They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining," Garfinkel wrote.
Garfinkel's tweet went viral, and he received tons of backing from Twitter users whether through GIFs, memes or well-placed alphabetical snark.
"'They' can pry the original LMNOP out of my cold dead hands," Twitter user Emilia replied.
The man behind the video, Matt R., explains in the video description that he teaches young learners of English as a foreign language, and finds the LMNOP usage to be the most effective way to teach the letters.
