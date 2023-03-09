Intersection of Wellesley and Sullivan in Spokane Valley closed after vehicle hits pedestrian

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The intersection of Wellesley and Sullivan in Spokane Valley is shut down while police investigate after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.
Spokane Valley firefighters responded to a call for the collision shortly before 7 p.m. While those crews left by about 7:30 p.m., Spokane Valley Police Department deputies remained on the scene.
According to the police department, the driver of the vehicle that hit a man remained at the location while deputies investigated.
The man who was hit sustained possibly life-threatening injuries, per the department, but was awake while he was taken to the hospital.
The police department said the intersection will remain closed "for a length of time" while deputies investigate.