Intoxicated Utah man calls Uber to save baby bird instead of drinking and driving

OGDEN, Utah - A Utah man who'd had a few drinks came up with an interesting approach to saving a baby bird to avoid driving drunk.
Staff at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah were quite surprised when the tiny, dehydrated bird arrived unaccompanied in its very own Uber.
The bird, now called "Petey," was found by a man who said he'd "had a few too many" drinks that day. He called the wildlife center and was encouraged to bring the bird in.
So, he decided to call an Uber for the bird since he wasn't able to drive himself.
Petey is now healthy and is expected to be at the center for another 4 to 6 weeks.