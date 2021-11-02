SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reported that the Spokane Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) inspection station's dog, Puddles, sussed out zebra mussels on a yacht from Lake Huron. The craft was previously inspected at an Idaho check station, where staff cleaned the boat and sent it on, but such tiny mussels like these, a dog's nose can find them more easily than the human eye.
It is due to this exact reason that Washington, Idaho, and other states collaborate to notify one another of mussel-fouled watercraft as a routine part of maintaining system integrity, so the Spokane AIS Inspection station knew to keep a trained eye, or rather nose, on the matter.
Puddles was two-years-old when she was adopted by the Department of Fish and Wildlife in 2019. She was a rescue from a California shelter that trains unwanted dogs to work in order to give them a new life. Currently, she is the only mussel-sniffing pup employed by the Department. Puddles can help inspectors find zebra and quagga mussels, aquatic plants, and other aquatic invasive species that can lower water quality, clog power and irrigations systems, and ruin boat engines and equipment. On top of her duties sniffing out invasive species, she often makes rounds demonstrating her skills to help educate the public and children about invasive species and how to protect the waterways.
This is the 35th vessel this year to have been found with an invasive species onboard. Fines for transporting AIS can be as high as $5,000. Boat checks take only minutes and examine the exterior of the vessel only. As Puddles reminds us, "It's not RUFF" to prevent the spread of AIS. Always clean, drain, and dry your watercraft before launching in a different body of water! For more information on invasive species in Washington, you can check the WDFW website. For previous coverage on Puddles, see our past feature on her!