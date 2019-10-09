SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Investigative Regional Response (SIRR) Team is continuing to investigate after a disorderly man died in custody earlier this month.
On October 5, just before 9:30 pm, Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a disorderly man at a home in the 5900 block of Canal Street.
A family member reported the man was out of control, screaming and breaking items in the home. He was reportedly in the basement and high on some unknown drug and the caller was afraid to go downstairs.
The man had been physically uncooperative and assaultive toward deputies during other recent calls, according to SIRR, and had needed to by physically restrained.
When deputies arrived, the man was in the basement and had locked and barricaded a door. He continued to scream, break items and exhibit erratic out-of-control behavior. He was uncooperative and with his large stature (6', approximately 250 lbs.), strength and previous tendencies to fight with law enforcement, a taser was deployed to subdue him quickly. The taser was effective but it still took several deputies to restrain him.
According to SIRR, after he was placed in handcuffs, the man stopped breathing and became unresponsive. CPR was immediately provided and medics were requested. Life-saving measures were continued but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Three deputies were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the man when appropriate.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will release the names of the deputies involved in the incident at a later time. Once the SIRR team investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office for review.
