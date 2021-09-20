Eastern State Hospital’s CEO Mark Kettner resigned on September 14, following results of an investigation into hospital policies and procedures that show the administration mishandled domestic violence allegations against Josh Phillips.
Phillips has been charged in Kassie Dewey’s murder, after he allegedly stabbed Dewey to death and stabbed her 5-year-old daughter Lilly repeatedly. Lilly survived the attack, despite being stabbed in several organs and the throat.
Kim Domitrovich says she knew Kassie Dewey for more than a decade. They met while working together at Eastern State Hospital. Dewey and Domitrovich's daughter Misty say they were like sisters.
"Kassie was part of my family I call her my daughter,” Domitrovich said.
Domitrovich says Kassie and Josh Phillips dated after meeting at Eastern State Hospital. By then Domitrovich said she already knew Phillips was bad news, and added that the hospital administrators knew too.
"Absolutely they did, but they also knew the day that they hired him because he had a domestic violence with his wife,” Domitrovich said.
Dozens of emails spell out the warnings to hospital administrators, dated months before Kassie Dewey was stabbed to death.
"Employees have expressed discomfort with working with him as well. Namely female employees who have expressed concern over their safety as this report about him and Jennifer is public knowledge and it is very likely they saw this along with photos that support his abusive treatment of women.”
That email refers to Phillips romantic relationship with another Eastern State Hospital Employee named Jennifer. Domitrovich said Jennifer showed up to work with strangulation marks on her neck.
"She came into work one morning and with all the nurses and everybody sitting in there she was visibly shaken up crying and so my daughter kept looking at her, and when she lifted her head up she had strangulation marks on her neck,” Domitrovich said.
KHQ has been unable to get in contact with Jennifer, but we did reach out to another woman who said she dated Josh Phillips after meeting him at Eastern State hospital.
She asked that we not identify her, but told KHQ via text message: "It’s taken me years. Literally years to recover from what he did to me and my family. The hospital didn't do anything. They didn't care. He's a nurse, I was not. Simple as that."
While Philips undergoes a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's fit to stand trial in Kassie Dewey's death, Domitrovich said she hopes the justice system sees what she does.
"We are heartbroken, and you are a master at manipulation you are not mentally ill and I hope to god you never get out of prison in your whole life you need to sit in there and think every day and replay it in your mind what you've done,” Domitrovich said.