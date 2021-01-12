Queen and Ash shooting

After the Spokane Police Department released the names of six officers involved in the shooting death of a homicide suspect, the Spokane Independent Investigation Response (SIIR) said a loaded handgun was found next to where the suspect was shot. 

SIIR said the suspect was identified as 36-year-old Shawn McCoy.

McCoy was a homicide suspect from a shooting incident that occurred on December 27. SPD had been granted probable cause to arrest McCoy. 

SIIR Team Investigators continue to identify and interview witnesses, review body camera footage, and process evidence. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident, who has not already been contacted by law enforcement, is asked to contact Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Scott Bonney at 509-477-3125.

