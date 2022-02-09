January 2022 brought terrible news. On January 9 ‘Full House’ actor Bob Saget’s body was found in an Orlando, Florida, hotel. Following his passing, his daughter Aubrey posted a screenshot on her Instagram account, of the last text he sent her. It read: “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" The message references Bob’s ‘I Don’t Do Negative’ show. He had been on the road with his stand-up comedy tour for a couple weeks, and was planning on performing at other North American venues.