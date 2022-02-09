The family of Bob Saget have updated the public on the cause of his death this past January.
Initial investigations revealed no drugs or alcohol were involved in his death, and neither was foul play.
The family told The Hollywood Reporter today, "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep."
Saget had just completed a two hour set in Orlando, FL on Jan. 8 and was midway through a national tour of his comedy standup.
The family shared a new statement:
In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.
Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.
No drugs or alcohol were involved.
As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.