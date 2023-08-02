This report alleged details of former Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins intimate relationship with a city employee. Discretion is advised.
SPOKANE, Wash. — An investigation into former Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkin's conduct turned up enough evidence for the city's human resources director to believe he violated city government sexual harassment policies.
In a report summarizing his department's findings, David Moss, the director of Spokane's human resources department, wrote that interviews showed Perkins directly violated policy, used inappropriate language, showed a lack of respect for others, created a hostile work environment and created negative employee morale.
Alongside the report, obtained by KHQ via a public records request, the city provided a number of emails between Perkins and the witnesses, as well as emails from witnesses to Spokane City Attorney Mike Piccollo.
In one dated June 26, a person identified as "witness 5" wrote, via her attorney, to Piccollo that Perkins had started a relationship with another coworker, identified in the report as "witness 3," and redacted in the email provided.
Witness 5 told Piccollo that Perkins would regularly pull her from her duties at the front desk to describe intimate details of his relationship with witness 3, loudly and with the door open.
At one point, witness 5 wrote that Perkins described his weekend in Las Vegas with witness 3.
"Upon their return, Johnnie told me many details about their weekend including how many times they had sex... and other intimate details about the trip including the fact that Johnnie told (witness 3) he loved her," witness 5 wrote. "(witness 3) had no response to this comment."
Witness 5 went on to write that witness 3 stopped returning Perkins' texts and calls after the trip.
"(Witness 3) told Johnnie that she was not talking to him upon their return and no longer pursuing the relationship further because the sex did not live up to her expectations," witness 5 wrote. "Johnnie was very accepting of this."
Witness 5 wrote that both Perkins and witness 3 "have both equally crossed multiple professional boundaries," and wrote examples of how witness 3 used the relationship to ask for inappropriate favors, such as an improved performance review.
That email came three days after city of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington confirmed Perkins was placed on leave pending the outcome of a human resources investigation. On July 13, Perkins announced his resignation, promptly ending the investigation.
The next day, Mayor Nadine Woodward addressed the end of the investigation and the complaints that prompted it.
"Those concerns rose from intimate details shared by the former city administrator with employees about a relationship he was involved in," Woodward said.
Witness 3, for her part, confirmed to the city's human resources department that she and Perkins "dated briefly," but that she still wasn't comfortable with it, prompting her to end the relationship.
"I just wanted to be friends and he was very persistent through the entire process," witness 3 said in an interview on June 21.
Witness 3 was again interviewed after the investigation started, at which point she confirmed several of the details in witness 5's email.
Moss also wrote in his report that he had concerns of Perkins' past behaviors. In June of 2021, Perkins was "admonished for inappropriately asking a female city employee out on a date," Moss wrote.
"The situation resulted in Mayor Woodward explicitly directing Mr. Perkins that he was not to pursue or try to date any female in the workplace going forward," Moss continued.
That's one of several allegations in the report that Perkins vehemently denied in a statement on Monday. He called the 2021 date a "business-related dinner" and said he was never directed not to date city employees.
He also argued witness 3 tried to pressure him to remove her unfavorable performance review, but he refused the attempts — upsetting witness 3.
Perkins also said witness 5 "proactively inquired about his relationship with witness 3," and that witness 3 and witness 5 talked regularly about Mr. Perkins’ schedule and relationship with witness 3.
Like with witness 3, Perkins suggested witness 5 had ulterior motives to provide statements that reflected poorly on him, writing that he had previously told witness 5 she was unqualified for a job she allegedly wanted. He also said she was unhappy with him for commenting on her tendency to be late.
In an email, Perkins' attorney said Perkins is not available for an interview.
Coddington said Woodward would not have a statement on the report's release.