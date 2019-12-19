OLYMPIA, Wash. - An independent investigation into the activities of Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea has found evidence of domestic terrorism, intimidation and counterintelligence.
The investigation was ordered by Washington State House of Representative leaders to determine if Shea pursued, or condoned, political violence, and looked into how Shea used fear, radicalization and force to gain political power.
Key Conflicts
The report identifies three main conflicts and eight findings related to Shea. Those conflicts include a 2014 standoff in Bunkerville, Nevada, a standoff in Priest River, Idaho in 2015 and the Malheur Wildlife takeover in 2016.
According to the report, Shea was not a passive observer of those militia standoffs with government officials as he claimed to be while speaking to House Ethics investigators.
Instead, Shea participated as an active member in the standoffs, helping to plan and execute the incidents.
To read the full report, click the download link below.
Specific Report Findings
Finding #1: Rep. Shea participated in an act of domestic terrorism against the United States by his actions before and during the armed takeover and standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.
Finding #2: Rep. Shea engaged in intimidation tactics against a political opponent in September 2012. According to the report, Rep. Shea posted a photo of himself on his Facebook page standing in front of the opponents residence, and refused to remove the photo at the request of the opponent, party affiliates and law enforcement.
Finding #3: Rep. Shea engaged in secure online chats using the code name "Verumbellator" from October 29 through December 12, 2017. The chats included the identification of opposition political activists and condoned violence and intimidation. Rep. Shea offered to do background checks on named persons in opposition to his political ideology.
Finding #4: Rep. Shea condoned intimidation by supporters of those in opposition of his political ideology from 2014 through 2019. Those in opposition of his political ideology include activists, government officials, Muslims, and anyone who spoke out or act in opposition to his personal beliefs and political agenda.
Finding #5: Between 2014 and 2017, Rep. Shea engaged in counterintelligence gathering and acted in opposition to the lawful efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement.
Finding #6: In 2016, Rep. Shea engaged in and supported the training of youth and young adults to fight a so-called "Holy war."
Finding #7: Rep. Shea authored a manifesto titled "The Biblical Basis for War," which advocated the replacement of the U.S. democracy with a theocracy and the killing of all males who do not agree.
Finding #8: Rep. Shea engaged in and promoted annual Patriot Movement militia training and readiness exercises in support of anticipated armed conflicts against federal, state and local governments.
Shea's Response
Rep. Shea released a statement on the investigation early Thursday before the report was obtained by KHQ a day early. In the statement, Shea claims the independent investigation is infringing his right to 'due process."
The statement also thanks his supporters who have "strengthened me through their tremendous outpouring of support. I will not back down. I will continue to fight for our shared values that have made this country such a blessing to the rest of the world."
To read Shea's full statement, you can click here.
Sheriff Knezovich's Response
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich spoke to KHQ moments after the report was obtained. In short, Sheriff Knezovich believes the report provides enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Rep. Shea.
Click here to read an extended version of Sheriff Knezovich's response.
Lawmakers Response
Washington State House Minority Leader JT Wilcox tweeted that Rep. Shea has been suspended from the caucus and called on him to resign.
Rep. Matt Shea has been suspended from any role in the House Republican Caucus. He should resign. He cannot use House Republican staff, he cannot meet with the caucus, his office will be moved. https://t.co/AATHOHuO31— Rep. JT Wilcox (@jtwilcox111) December 20, 2019
You can read a full statement by Wilcox by clicking here.
Spokane Rep. Marcus Riccelli, the third most ranking member of the Washington State House of Representatives and house majority whip, has called on Shea to resign.
In correspondence with KHQ, Riccelli said "I am very disturbed by the details of this report. I agree with Republican Minority Leader Rep. J.T. Wilcox. Rep. Matt Shea should resign."
