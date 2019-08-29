Local law enforcement and Major Crimes Detectives have dispelled concerns from a circulating social media post about a recently-alleged carjacking and assault in Spokane Valley, saying video evidence shows the incident being a medical episode.
Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies have been receiving multiple inquiries about a Facebook post alleging a man was "attacked" before stumbling into a parking lot where he collapsed on Aug. 18. The post stated he was admitted to a hospital and was not expected to survive.
A review of previous service calls showed no reports of this incident to Spokane Valley Police, Spokane County Sheriff's Office or the Spokane Police Department. Hospital staff did contact SPD requesting their assistance in identifying a man admitted in critical condition. The vehicle associated with the man had not been reported as stolen.
Looking further into previous service calls, a medical call was located on Aug. 18 at 1:30 a.m., reporting a man was having trouble breathing at the Rodeway Inn & Suites on the 6300 block of E. Broadway. The caller stated the man was "OD-ing," and the unidentified, unconscious man was provided medical treatment and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Law enforcement helped identify the man and attempted to contact his family. Just over a week later on Monday, Aug. 26, a family member of the man filed a report regarding the possible assault and theft of a vehicle. The info provided came from unconfirmed information circulated on the social media post.
Major Crimes Detectives began investigating the allegations and obtained surveillance video, which they said clearly showed the man walking by himself and appearing uninjured. The video then showed him suffering some type of medical episode before collapsing and thrashing on the ground. Detectives say the man was never assaulted.
Police say due to the medical nature of the call and lack of any criminal allegation or assault reported, they were never notified. While the social media post states the man had passed away, law enforcement had last been informed that he was "remained in critical condition and was not expected to survive."
Detectives say with the evidence collected showing no signs of assault or associated crime, the investigation has closed. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will work with hospital staff for further concerns and toxicology.
The social media post states that while the man is receiving medical attention, another person walks out with the man's dog on a leash, gets into the car and drives away. Detectives say the whereabouts of the dog mentioned in the posts is unknown.