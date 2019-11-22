PULLMAN, Wash. - After a preliminary investigation seemed to rule out hazing as a potential factor in a Washington State University freshman's death, the Pullman Police Department is now revisiting the possibility.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said on Friday, November 22, that the change came after police conducted more interviews with witnesses. While the initial investigation into Sam Martinez's death didn't turn up anything that pointed toward hazing, the follow-up interviews did.
Alcohol is still being investigated as a possible factor in his death.
