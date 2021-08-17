SPOKANE VALLEY- Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating after a man was attacked by multiple people, suffering non-life threatening slash wounds.
Spokane Valley Police say deputies responded to an assault Tuesday morning around 1:30am that happened at a residence near the intersection of E. 12th Avenue and S. Mamer Road.
The victim told deputies he had been sitting outside near his home when he saw a gold or brown SUV drive by. The victim believes two white men were in the vehicle, and that they parked a short distance away behind another car.
The victim says when he started to go back towards his home, he noticed the men shouting obscenities at him and attacking him. During the assault, he received slashing injuries on his hands, arms, and back, which deputies believe indicates the use of some type of sharp or edged weapon.
The attackers fled the scene in their vehicle when the victim was able to fight them off. He was provided medical treatment at the scene and was transported to the hospital for what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.
Major Crimes Detectives and Spokane County Sheriff's Office Forensic Unit Technicians were called to collect evidence and investigate the scene. Right now, investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public, and they are continuing to investigate.