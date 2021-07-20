UPDATE: JULY 20 AT 9:15 A.M.
Lewis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at the Sundown Motel on Monday that left three people dead.
Right now, officials said the incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide and it appears the people involved knew each other.
No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing. However, investigators don't believe there's any threat to the public.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
KAMIAH, Idaho - Law enforcement officials told KLEW News that three people were shot and killed Monday afternoon at the Sundown Motel.
Reports about the shooting came in around 5 p.m. Right now, the investigation is being led by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, but Idaho State Police, Nez Perce Tribal Police and the FBI all responded to the scene.
Law enforcement says to not interfere or hinder the investigation by stopping.
There's no known threat to the public at this time.