TONASKET, Wash. - Authorities opened up an investigation into the deaths of a Tonasket couple apparently stemming from an argument between neighbors.
Okanogan County Sherriff's Office (OCSO) received reports Monday afternoon that 61-year-old Scott Pollock had exchanged gunfire and been shot in the hand by his neighbor.
Deputies met Pollock at North Valley Hospital where he was nursing a gunshot wound to the arm. Pollock reportedly told deputies he exchanged gunfire with neighbor Raymond Smith and may have shot Smith in the chest.
When deputies arrived at the Smith residence in the area of Cape Labelle Road, they found both Raymond and Kimberley Smith deceased with apartment gunshot wounds.
Multiple agencies were brought to the home to begin investigating what led to the couples' deaths.
Scott Pollock was taken to Harborview Medical Center.