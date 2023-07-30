SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a body was found in the Spokane River.
Spokane Fire Department confirmed to NonStop Local that Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. three people were in the Spokane River, one on a paddle board and two in kayaks, when they found a body.
They called 911 and crews arrived on scene near 607 North Riverpoint Boulevard to recover the body.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, at a later time.
If you have any information regarding the man, or you believe you know anything that may help investigators, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is provided.