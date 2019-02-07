A Spokane man is searching for answers after his dog, Hank, passed away in a "freak accident" this week in downtown Spokane.
Zach Harper said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the accident happened in front of the Washington Trust Bank Parking structure on 1st Avenue. Harper says Hank was electrocuted by some "stray voltage", possibly from a heated/electric sidewalk.
"In combination with the moisture from the recent snow and potential rock-salt or some other formula covering the ground... I believe it created an electricity-conducive surface, because my dog was electrocuted," Harper said on Facebook. "This all happened so fast, and we truly did not have enough time to react or discover that this was the case, until it was already too late."
Harper said he felt how strong the current was, as did another man who tried to help Harper resuscitate Hank.
Harper said he received a statement from Washington Trust Bank President and COO, Jack Heath, on Wednesday.
“On Tuesday, February 5, Zach Harper’s dog, Hank suddenly passed away on the sidewalk outside of the Washington Trust Bank building’s downtown parking garage. It appears the death was caused by stray voltage. We have turned off all electricity outside the building and tested the area to make sure it is now safe. We are working with our building manager, Avista, and outside engineers to determine the cause of this tragedy. After we determine the cause, we will then determine what the next steps are to assure something like this never occurs again. We are in close contact with Zach during this difficult time and are broken hearted for his loss.”
KHQ's Kevin Kim will be speaking with Mr. Harper Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.