DEER PARK, Wash. - There will be an increased police presence on the Deer Park High School campus following a school shooting threat made on social media against the school.
According to the Deer Park School District's website, school officials received information about a potential violent threat made against "a small and specific group of students at the high school."
Deer Park High School Principal, Joe Feist, sent out a recorded voice message to Deer Park High School parents around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night detailing the threats made against the school.
Administrators worked with the Deer Park School District's School Resource Deputy and the Spokane County Sheriff's office to gather information and investigate whether the threat was credible.
Law enforcement do not believe the threat is credible, but plan to stay in close contact with the district while investigating the threat.
According to the Deer Park School District's website, Sheriff's deputies and district administrators have been able to confirm that the threat came from outside the Deer Park area.
The Spokane County Sheriff's office is now working alongside the Spokane Police Department to find the individual or individuals involved in posting the threats.
