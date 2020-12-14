There was a heavy police presence in Spokane's Browne's Addition neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police had part of W. 2nd Ave blocked off. A white vehicle near inside the blocked-off area does have blood on the outside of it.
2nd Ave. between Oak and Maple Street is closed. Investigators ask you please avoid the area.
There were more police at Poplar and Pacific. KHQ crews reported seeing what appeared to be a covered body in the street.
KHQ is still waiting to get information from authorities at the scene.
This is a developing story.
