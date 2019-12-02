KHQ has confirmed with a source within Olympia's capitol building that the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives was given the investigative report into Matt Shea Monday morning.
Bernard Dean will spend the couple days reading the report, which was ordered this past spring by a five-member committee composed of three democrats and two republicans. The independent investigation into whether Shea promoted political violence is expected to be released to the public in the coming weeks.
Dean will brief the five-member committee Wednesday and then they'll start going through the process of readying it for public release.
