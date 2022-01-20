SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane investigators are asking for help identifying someone who they believe may be a witness to a deadly incident that occurred Saturday night on E. Sprague.
Investigators are looking for the driver of a dark-colored truck, possibly a Ford F150, who was caught on video near the scene where a driver fatally struck a woman with his car. The man was charged with vehicular assault and is believed to have been impaired at the time.
Police believe the truck driver may have seen what led up to the collision. They are asking the driver or anyone who may know who it is to contact Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Corporal Todd Miller at 509-477-3195.