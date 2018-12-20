Update: One former Fairchild airman was killed after Washington State Patrol troopers say another man, driving under the influence, crashed into him. Veteran, Ryan Labreck, was 36-years-old.

According to court records, he was driving Wednesday morning, when his car was hit from behind. He started spinning unexpectedly into on-coming traffic, only to be struck again by another car.

Court documents said the man who caused this crash, Thomas Aripa, couldn't recall the details leading to this deadly incident. Police say they could smell alcohol on his breath, and he had an outstanding warrant for a DUI hit and run.

Aripa was arrested, making this his 3rd DUI charge, and the most serious of the bunch.

His lawyer recommended his bond be set at $50,000 saying her client wasn't a flight risk. But his record, shows otherwise.

The 45-year-old has had 2 felonies, 15 misdemeanors and 11 failures to appear.

The judge, citing those numbers, denied his lawyer's request, setting his bond at half a million dollars.

Ryan's twin brother posted to Facebook saying he's angry that his "better half" was taken, but doesn't want that to be mistaken as hate towards Aripa.

Washington State Patrol says around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday a Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound on Highway 2 when it struck a Subaru Crosstrek stopped in a turn lane, which was forced into eastbound traffic and struck by a Ford F350 pickup.

The driver of the Subaru, Ryan Labreck, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Ford pickup, 28-year-old Zachary Reisenauer, sustained non life-threatening injuries as did 28-year-old Cynthia Reisenauer and two juvenile passengers. Each occupant of the Ford pickup was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

WSP says the driver of the Dodge Caravan, 45-year-old Thomas Aripa of Nespelem, faces vehicular homicide charges as drugs or alcohol were determined to be the cause of the crash.

The collision on Highway 2 near Christensen Rd. left one person dead and hospitalized five others with non life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes have reopened late Wednesday morning following then investigation.

Detours were in place until about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday morning when WSP reopened all eastbound lanes on Highway 2.