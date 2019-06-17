An investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Okanogan County earlier this month has revealed some more details as well as the identification of the officers who fired at the suspect.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit was requested by Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley to investigate the shooting that occurred on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket on June 3.
Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that afternoon, discovering human remains in the trunk, also prompting sheriffs to respond.
Deputies had cause to contact 37-year-old Lance Bowers of Tonasket, and contacted him that evening. Bowers presented a firearm, and was fired at by Sergeant Tait Everett and Deputy Isaiah Holloway, striking him once in the torso.
Bowers was airlifted to a hospital in Wenatchee, where he was treated and released before being booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for a count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He was then transferred to Okanogan County Jail the following day.
Both Everett and Holloway have spent at least a decade with the sheriff's office, Everett having been there for 24 years and Holloway for 10. Both remain on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.
A .32 caliber revolver was recovered by investigators at the scene of the shooting. The Special Investigative Unit forwarded info to prosecutors requesting charges on Bowers for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bowers is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. He remains in Okanogan County Jail.
The NCWSIU continues to independently investigate the officer-involved shooting. The multi-jurisdictional team includes Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police, and the Washington State Patrol.