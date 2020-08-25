SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Investigators in Spokane Valley are attempting to identify a vehicle prowling suspect and are asking for the public's help.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, a victim called police at about 3:25 a.m. on Friday, August 7, to report a man had entered his vehicle and stole tools and other items of value.
The theft occurred while the victim's vehicle was parked in the driveway of his home in the 11900 block of E. Alki Ave.
Pictures of the suspect were captured from a home surveillance camera but detectives have not yet been able to confirm the suspect's identity.
Anyone who can help investigators identify the suspect or provide any additional information about the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #10103040.
