Investigators looking to talk with potential witnesses of deadly Airway Heights hit and run

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Investigators would like to talk to anyone who saw a pedestrian who was hit and killed while walking in the area of S. Hayford Road and W. Sprague Avenue between 8:30 pm and 9:00 pm Thursday night.
Investigators would also like to identify and contact the drivers and any passengers of two vehicles believed to be in the area at the time of the incident. It's believed they may have vital and needed information that may help investigators determine what happened before the crash.
Those vehicles are described as:
- A white Ford Crown Victoria, possibly mid-2000s, with black rims and possibly a spotlight mounted on the passenger's side of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle may have dropped passengers off at the Northern Quest Casino just prior to the incident (approximately 9:00 pm).
- A dark colored sedan driven by a larger build man with a woman passenger. Both are estimated to be in their 40s and believed to be white or Hispanic. The man and woman parked in the east lot of the casino before going inside. They remained in the casino for a couple of hours before they returned to their vehicle and left.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the drivers/passengers of these vehicles is urged to contact Corporal Jeff Welton at (509)477-3237.