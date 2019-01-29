An officer-involved shooting last week in Spokane that left one man dead continues to be investigated, as several knives and a sword were recovered from the scene.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday Jan. 23, while the man killed was later identified as 46-year-old Dwight Steward.

On Jan. 23 around 3:35 p.m., Spokane Police officers responded after multiple calls of a male armed with a handgun. One caller had stated that Steward pointed the pistol at her husband and another man.

Upon arrival, officers searched the area for Steward, and employees at Andy's Market advised they had locked their door to keep Steward out for their safety.

Officers later located Steward after he returned to the store parking lot, and began giving commands but he refused to follow them. At one point, he turned back toward several officers and pulled two knives from his waistband. Steward advanced towards the officers as they gave commands and attempted to deescalate the situation.

Steward continued to ignore commands and closed in on the officers, and two officers fired their weapons, striking Steward before he fell to the ground with the knives still in his hands. Life-saving efforts were performed by officers and arriving medics, but he was later pronounced deceased.

The officer-involved protocol was enacted. Investigators recovered two large knives, several other knives and a sword, but no firearm was recovered from the scene or from Steward.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses and involved officers. SIRR Team members are asking anyone who may have witnessed, or may have video of this incident, to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 if they have not been contacted by investigators.

The SIRR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the Washington State Patrol, the Spokane Valley Police Department, the Airway Heights Police Department, and the Spokane Police Department.