Update: A man who was arrested following a stabbing Monday night in Spokane Valley told investigators he was acting in self-defense.
Major Crimes Detectives arrested 26-year-old Christopher Lane-Propstra after police said he stabbed his 45-year-old roommate. Lane-Propstra was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault.
A release details what Lane-Propstra told investigators:
Lane-Propstra stated his roommate had been drinking alcohol and was “out of control.” This was an ongoing dispute which reignited when he took his dog out to the back yard. His roommate came out of the house and said he was going to urinate on the neighbor’s dog because it always urinated in his yard. Lane-Propstra began arguing with his roommate due to his statements and went back downstairs into his bedroom. The argument continued and began to escalate so Lane-Propstra armed himself with a knife. As the argument continued at the doorway of Lane-Propstra’s bedroom door, his much larger roommate pushed his way into Lane-Propstra’s bedroom and began to assault him. Lane-Propstra began swinging the knife, stabbing/cutting his roommate several times.
The roommate had admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana, and recalled being in an ongoing argument with Lane-Propstra throughout the day, though he didn't recall why. The victim stated he had gone downstairs and was stabbed for an unknown reason.
A search warrant was granted to detectives, and they processed the scene for evidence along with assistance from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Forensic Unit.
Police say the roommate was hospitalized following the stabbing, but he is listed in satisfactory condition.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews are on the scene of a stabbing with potentially life-threatening injuries in Spokane Valley.
According to police, a 40-year-old man was stabbed by a roommate. Authorities are at the scene at the intersection of Skyview Avenue and Collins Road.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one man has been detained and the second has been taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Authorities received a call from a man who said he had just stabbed his roommate. Deputies quickly detained the man while Spokane Valley Fire personnel provided medical treatment to the other man.
Spokane Valley deputies first responded to a home in the 12500 block of E Skyview at about 6:00 pm on Monday, August 8.