The Spokane Independent Investigation Response (SIIR) Team released information about their investigation into the officer involved shooting that happened Friday night.
According to SIIR, when officers moved in to arrest 29-year-old Jonathan Buttrom, he displayed a handgun. Buttrom is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Two Spokane Police officers shot at Buttrom after he showed the gun.
SIIR said they recovered a loaded 9mm pistol, with one round in the chamber and several in the magazine inside Buttrom's car.
The two officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave.
Buttrom remains hospitalized under guard and is listed in satisfactory condition.
SIIR Team Investigators continue to identify and interview witnesses and ask anyone with information regarding this incident who has not already been contacted by law enforcement to contact Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Scott Bonney at 509-477-3125.
