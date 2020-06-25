Investigators believe the former financial director of Habitat for Humanity of North Idaho stole more than $50,000 from the nonprofit.
As our news partners with The Spokesman-Review first reported, 54-year-old Julie Anne Nutter has been in custody in Georgia since December on suspicion she also stole money from a Georgia food bank. Nutter is suspected of using the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank's credit card to make fraudulent purchases at businesses like a body waxing studio, a tire store, a waxing studio and "an Idaho flower shop."
Prior to taking the job in Georgia, Nutter spent three years with the Habitat for Humanity of North Idaho, which she left in June 2017. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports indicate concerns were raised in December of that year about potential thefts totaling $57,045.
The subsequent investigation took nearly two years before a Kootenai County warrant was issued for Nutter's arrest, by then she had left the Georgia food bank.
Nutter remains in custody in Georgia in lieu of a $16,700 bond.
