Investigators say stolen grocery store rewards card, vigilant witnesses led them to hit-and-run suspect

Spokane, Wash - Thanks to court documents, we're learning much more about what led up to the arrest of the man accused of hitting and killing a man on a Lime scooter last week.
Last Wednesday night, Spokane Police investigated a fatal hit-and-run involving an Lime scooter in north Spokane.
Investigators followed a trail of car fluid, which led them to another crash scene. A Honda CRV had rolled and investigators said damage to the car showed it had likely been in a high-speed crash involving a pedestrian.
Thanks to witnesses, investigators began piecing information together that led them to the driver. Just a few hours before the crash, the same Honda CRV had been reported stolen from a used car dealership on north Ruby.
A short time later, police received a malicious mischief call of a man spray painting the hood of a white CRV in the parking lot of the Albertsons on north Nevada.
Surveillance video showed that person had also made a purchase using a rewards card that belonged to a man who's been dead for two years.
That man's wife, investigators said, had recently reported a burglary and told police she thought her grandson, Desean Weeks, was responsible.
Investigators said a picture of Weeks she provided connected him to the Albertsons, which then connected him to the stolen car and ultimately to the deadly hit-and-run.
Police located and arrested Weeks the next day.
He admitted to stealing the SUV and hitting the man on the Lime scooter.
He remains in the Spokane County Jail on more than $200,000 bond.
