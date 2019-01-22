Police began serving a search warrant at an Orofino home Monday morning after a tip regarding a firearm used in the 2017 murder of a woman.

The warrant was initiated at 12358 Hartford Ave. in Orofino on Monday around 8 a.m. Police had received a tip that the firearm used in the murder of Samantha Fignani in May 2017 may have been disposed in a pond at the address.

Orofino PD is conducting the search along with assistance of an FBI team specializing in underwater evidence recovery. After two days of searching, no evidence has been recovered. Police say the search is a thorough and methodical effort and will continue Wednesday and possibly move into Thursday.