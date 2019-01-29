A fire department in Iowa went above and beyond as a family welcomed a new addition on Monday.

According to a Facebook post, Cedar Rapids Fire Department assisted in delivering a baby at a home Monday morning. Three firefighters from the engine crew attended to the patient as they welcomed a baby boy.

On top of that, during a brutal cold stretch in the Midwest, two more firefighters responded to the scene in their personal vehicles and shoveled the family's driveway.

"The weather is cold, but this should warm your heart!" The department said in the post.

According to Fox 28 Iowa, the family had been sent home from the hospital prior to going into labor. While first responders arrived quickly, Scotty Abram quickly had to spring into doctor mode for his wife Cassy.

"I was delivering a baby the next minute, and then the fire department showed up and they were calm, cool and collective," said Abram.

A responding firefighter said they noticed a lot of snow in the driveway, before requesting additional units to help, and some firefighters came in during a shift change to shovel some of the fresh snow from the driveway.

"We do anything we can do to help the individuals that need help," the firefighter said.

The Abram family, who welcomed baby boy Scotty Jr., were extremely thankful for all the efforts.

"Thank you, God bless you and we really appreciate it," the Abrams message read.