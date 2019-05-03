DES MOINES - Newborn babies at an Iowa hospital celebrated Star Wars Day a little early with some adorable head-gear straight from a galaxy far far away.
Mercy-One Medical Center in Des Moines celebrated May the 4th by giving newborns special Star Wars character hats.
The hats were crocheted by Amanda Selby, who says she loves seeing the excitement on parents' faces when she gives their little one a hat.
Many characters are represented, from R2D2 and BB8 to Yoda's large green ears.
One newborn even had the honor of wearing Princess Leia's signature side buns.