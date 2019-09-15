Iranian State TV dismisses US accusations of Saudi Arabia oil attack

Iranian State TV said Sunday that the country's foreign ministry has dismissed the US accusation that it was behind an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure the day before.
The newsreader paraphrased the foreign ministry spokesman as stating that Washington adopted a "Maximum pressure" policy against Iran, but because quote "They have failed, they are turning to a maximum lying policy instead."
Saturday's drone attacks by Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels have halted about half of Saudi oil supplies after hitting the kingdom's biggest oil processing facility and a major oil field.
They set off huge fires and led to a suspension of "Production operations" at the facility and at the field.
Saturday, secretary of state Mike Pompeo directly blamed Iran for the attack, without offering additional evidence.
President Donald Trump called the Saudi crown prince after the attack, expressing u-s support for the kingdom's security and stability.