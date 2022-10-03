SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the biggest acts in heavy metal delighted a near-capacity crowd in the Spokane Arena Friday evening.
After Trivium warmed up the audience, a recording of UFO's "Doctor Doctor" was used to build anticipation, leading into Iron Maiden's "Senjutsu" opener.
The first half of the performance mostly featured newer material, but the show really began to heat up when they broke out their 80s and 90s classics.
There was no shortage theatrics, with 64-year old lead singer Bruce Dickinson bounding around the stage like a 20-year-old accompanied by a top-notch light show with pyrotechnics. Heat from the columns of flames could be felt from my seat on the side of the arena.
The crowd roared their approval of larger-than-life mascot Eddie's multiple appearances, including a sword battle with Dickinson.
Another highlight was fan favorite "The Trooper," which featured Dickinson atop the stage, waving the Union Jack. Toward the end of the song, he hoisted an American flag as well.
While Dickinson prowled the stage, Steve Harris on bass, Nicko McBrain on drums, and guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers pounded out an hour and 45 minutes of Iron Maiden's iconic heavy metal sound.
Perhaps the most unique part of the show was the final encore of "Aces High," which featured a full-sized World War II era Spitfire flying around the stage.
The elaborate performance thrilled the crowd, proving to fans both new and old that this iconic band will continue to entertain audiences with their high-energy hits.
