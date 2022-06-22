COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - Right now, Ironman 70.3 Coeur d'Alene is looking for about 800 more volunteers ahead of this weekend's event.
Ironman usually brings in thousands of people from athletes to spectators to the event, and one of the key components to make sure that everything runs smoothly is the volunteers.
Right now, Ironman 70.3 Coeur d'Alene is looking for more volunteers to help with spectator management, crowd control run, and transition. The goal of these positions is to help athletes cross streets safely and organizers say the more volunteers the merrier.
"I'd like to get about 1800, we're at 1000 right now, but our numbers always jump during this period of time," said Michelle Haustein, Ironman 70.3 Coeur d'Alene volunteer director. "I mean just two weeks ago we were at 500. Our numbers jump dramatically once we get in town and once people start seeing the tents and the trailers and the athletes. I would love to see us at 1800 volunteers but I'd be ecstatic at 1300, I'd be happy if just two more people volunteered."
Volunteers do receive a shirt and a nice lunch, if you are interested in volunteering you can head over to ironman.com/volunteer