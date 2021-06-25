COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - With close to 3,000 athletes preparing for the IRONMAN in Coeur d'Alene this weekend, what about COVID-19 measures?
Regional IRONMAN Director Dave Christen says they had a lot of time to prepare for the event since it couldn't happen last year.
Christen said the safety of racers, along with the community's safety, is a top priority. He said the best part about having the race in Coeur d'Alene is the amount of room they have.
“We really can accomplish a safe event using time and space either schedule people out or spread people out,” Christen said.
Racers will have delayed starts, along with distanced starts, to keep everybody spread out from each other.
IRONMAN is also requiring daily COVID-19 checks from staff and athletes to make sure there isn't an outbreak.